Police boss reassures Anambra residents of adequate security

Mr Sam Okaula, Commissioner of Police in Anambra has reassured residents of state of adequate security throughout the festive celebration and beyond.

Okaula gave the reassurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka.

He said that the police command, with assistance of the state government, had put in place plans to forestall any insecurity challenges during yuletide and beyond.

The police boss said that the police was also partnering with vigilante groups to provide adequate security across the state.

He, however, urged the people to be security conscious and continue to partner with the security agencies by providing them with useful information that would assist in curbing crime in the state.

“Christmas holiday is a special time when families, friends, civil servants and others go out to celebrate the season in public places, like amusement parks, eateries, among others.

“On a sad note, it is a time for some unscrupulous elements in the society to carry out their evil deeds like stealing, killing, kidnapping and causing harmful acts against innocent persons during yuletide,’’ he said.

He, however, expressed delight that the security measures put in place by the command and the state government had contributed in reducing crime thereby make the state investment friendly.(NAN)

