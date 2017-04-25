Police charge woman who wanted to jump into lagoon for attempted murder - The Herald Nigeria

The Lagos State police have arraigned

A month after Madam Titilayo Momoh was rescued from jumping into the lagoon by the police, she has been arraigned before an Ebute Metta Chief Magistrates’ court for attempted suicide.

The 51-year-old textile trader was arraigned by the police on a one-count charge of unlawfully attempting to end her own life by jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

Ms Momoh pleaded not guilty to the offence when the charge was read to her in court.

Police prosecutor, Sgt Kehinde Omisakin informed the court that the accused committed the offence on March 24 at about 10.00 a.m. on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Omisakin said the businesswoman was, however, prevented by security operatives from committing suicide.

Attempted suicide is an offence punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Ms Momoh if convicted may be sentenced to life imprisonment according to the provisions of the above-mentioned section.

The suspect had in March told newsmen that she had been having sleepless nights since she was allegedly duped of N18.7 million by a Bureau-de-Change operator sometime in 2015.

At the session of the Court on Monday, Chief Magistrate Mr A.T. Elias, admitted Ms Momoh to a bail of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Vanguard, however, reports that Mr Elias also directed that the trader be taken to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation, and adjourned the case until June 1 for mention.

A few weeks before Ms Momoh was rescued by security operatives, a medical doctor, Allwell Oji had jumped into the lagoon on a Sunday afternoon thereby igniting conversations on mental health in the country.

There have been discussions around the propriety of making attempted suicide an offence which is further punishable by life imprisonment when in most cases, people only resort to attempting to take their own lives when dealing with overwhelming issues or struggling with mental illness.

