Police confirms fresh attacks on Zamfara communities

The Police Command in Zamfara has confirmed fresh attacks by arm bandits on some communities in Shinkafi and Maradun Local Government Areas of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Muhammad Shehu, made the confirmation to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Sunday.

Shehu said the attackers had on Nov. 16 and Nov.17 Nov invaded Gidan maidawa, Wari and Tungar baure, Mallamawa villages in Shinkafi and Maradun Local Government Areas, killing many people.

He said the command was still gathering data of the victims of the attack, from the affected communities.

The police image maker promised that the command would disclosed to the public accurate figure of the deceased and injured persons, after the exercise.

“So far in the record we have, three people were killed in Maradun Local Government Area, we are still compiling comprehensive figures of the victims from other villages attacked and make them available to the pubic later,” he said.

He said command had deployed its personnel to the affected areas, in collaboration with other security agencies.

‘’So based on the report we have now, peace has been restored in the area”.

Shehu urged members of the public in the state to continue to support the police and other security agencies with vital information from that could lead to the arrest of criminals.

