The Nigerian Police Force has reacted to allegations of victimization levied on them by the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu had alleged that the Nigerian military on Sunday evening, had infiltrated his residence in Abia and injured residents in an attempt to silence him permanently.

However the Nigerian Police Force has said there were none injured, and that the military merely conducted an exercise near the IPOB leaders home.

“There was no attack on the home of Nnamdi Kanu,” Abia police commissioner, Leye Oyebade, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Sunday evening.

“What happened was that the military was parading a new armoured carrier and passed through Nnamdi Kanu’s residence.

“It was while they were passing that some people threw stones and other things at them,” Mr. Oyebade explained.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment