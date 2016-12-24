 Police deploy 5,000 personnel to Nasarawa at yuletide

The Police Nasarawa say they had deployed 5,000 personnel to flashpoints in the 13 local government areas of the State to ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year.

In a statement Police Public Relations Officer, Idirisu John-Kennedy, said in Lafia on Friday that the personnel comprised those in uniform and undercover.

The statement quoted Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, the state’s Commissioner of Police as saying the personnel would work round the clock from Sunday to Tuesday and have little break and return to duty post on Saturday Dec. 31.

“We have over 5,000 police personnel in the state and all of us would be deployed in order to protect lives and property and ensure rancour free Christmas and New Year.

The commissioner added that the command had increased its surveillance and patrol in Lafia and other places to ensure that criminals were nabbed before they committed any crime.

He announced ban on the use and sale of fireworks in the state and urged parents to advise their children because anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.

He advised members of the general public to report any suspicious movements, persons or activities to the nearest security outfits. (NAN)

