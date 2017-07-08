 Police dismiss report on Evans vanishing from custody

Police dismiss report on Evans vanishing from custody

The Nigeria Police Force says suspected kidnapp kinpin, Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike, alias Evans is still in its custody contrary to some media reports.

The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday that Evans was in police custody hale and hearty.

“Evans is still in police custody; he is hale and healthy and he has been assisting the police further in their investigation.”

Moshood described those peddling the rumour as mischief makers who were only out to tarnish the image of the Nigeria police.

 

 

“The people are just mischievous. Evans did not vanish, Evans is still in police custody and we are making progress in the investigation,”he said.

He said that the police has a warrant from the court to keep him for three months.

NAN recalls that Evans was arrested on June 10 in Lagos by members of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).( NAN)
JPE/YAZ

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar