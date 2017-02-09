Police in Enugu seek synergy with other security agencies

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Douglas Agbonleni, has advocated continued synergy among the security agencies within Enugu in information sharing and joint patrol

Agbonleni said this when he met with the new Director Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Ayodele Adesina and Commander of 155 Base Services Group, the Nigeria Air-Force, Air Commodore Paul Daniel, in Enugu.

He said that the command was committed toward actualising a more friendly inter-agency relationship and partnership for a safer and more secure state.

He stressed the need for all the security agencies to work together to promote economic prosperity of the state.

“The relationship between the command and DSS as well as that of the Air Force is cordial.

“We have become like two sides of a coin which cannot do without each other in synergy and partnership,’’ he said.

Earlier, the state director of DSS, Adesina, said he was new to Enugu State, adding that he needed to visit the command.

“I will also solicit the cooperation from the commissioner of police,’’ he said.

The Commander 155 Base Services Group, Daniel, told the police commissioner that during his taking over he was informed that the police command no doubt had a synergy with the Air Force.

“The Air-Force is committed to work with other sister agencies hence the need to work collaboratively in order to achieve the aim of a safe and secure state,’’ Daniel said. (NAN)

KSN/OFN

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment