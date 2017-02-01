Police in Enugu to sensitizes football stakeholders on conduct during matches in stadium

The Police Command in Enugu State says it will sensitise football stakeholders and fans to be law abiding while watching matches at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that the police would embark on massive media publicity for the sensitisation.

Amaraizu said that the command would also be meeting with various football stakeholders one-on-one in a future date on the sensitisation as well.

He said the police would continue to ensure the safety of everyone in the stadium, especially officials during matches.

The spokesman noted that it might deploy more policemen during matches especially horse-riding Police Mobile Force.

“If you feel aggrieved due to wrong or unfair officiating during a football match, there are appropriate channels to lodge your complaints and you will be listened to.

“Through this channel, the authorities responsible will make amends, punish the referee or referees responsible and if possible ask for a replay of the same match.

“The move for one or some group of fans to take laws into their hands at the stadium is never part of football.

“It negates the principal of friendship and unity, which football ought to promote,’’ he said.

The 2016/2017 Nigerian Professional Football League season commenced three weeks ago; Teams in the league will be playing their match-day six matches on Sunday in various stadia across the country. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment