The Police in Abuja has revealed that Maryam Sanda, wife of Ex-PDP chairman’s son, Haliru Bello who allegedly murdered her husband will not be remanded in prison.

According to the spokesperson of the FCT police command, Anjuguri Manzah, Maryam cannot be remanded in prison because she is a nursing mother of a six-month-old daughter.

Maryam who is said to be the second wife of the deceased after he divorced his first wife to marry her, had allegedly stabbed her husband to death over a case of infidelity.

She has been arraigned before an Abuja High court on a two-count charge of culpable homicide. The case has been assigned to the Chief Judge of FCT. Part of the charge sheet reads

‘“That you Mariam Sanda Female, Adult of N0 4 Pakail Close, Wuse 2 Abuja, on or about the at 19/11/2017 at about 0350 hours at Pakail Close, Wuse zone 2, Abuja within the Abuja Judicial Division, did commit the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death. In that you caused the death of one Bilyaminu Bello Halliru, male of N0 4 Pakail close, Wuse zone 2, Abuja by stabbing him on the chest with broken bottle which eventually led to his death, you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

“That you Mariam Sanda Female, Adult of No 4 Pakail Close, Wuse 2 Abuja, on or about the at 19/11/2017 at about 0350 hours at Pakail Close, Wuse zone 2, Abuja within the Abuja Judicial Division, did commit the offence of causing grievous hurt. In that you stabbed one Bilyaminu Bello Halliru, male of N0 4 Pakail close, Wuse zone 2, Abuja by stabbing him on the chest with broken bottle on the neck thereby endangering his life, you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 240 (g) and punishable under section 247 of the Penal Code Law.”

The FCT police command’s spokesperson in a statement said that at the end of the investigation, it would be clear if the charges could be amended.

“It should also be noted that this present charge is as a result of preliminary findings. At the end of the investigation, additional findings will determine whether the current charge will be amended or whether other persons will be charged along with the suspect. To assist the police with its ongoing investigation, some persons have been invited for questioning on the matter. Investigation on the case is still on-going and the public will kept abreast of any further development. Sequel to the aforementioned facts on the current status of the case, the command wishes to assure members of the public that investigation will be carried out professionally.”

The deceased was said to have married Maryam Sanda after his father a pdp chairman then convinced him to make her his bride.

See the charge sheet below

