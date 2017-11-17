Police in Rivers arrest Onyekwele’s killers

The Police in Rivers say they have arrested two persons suspected to have killed Cletus Onyekwele, an employee of Alfameade Nigeria Ltd., Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Zaki Ahmed, said this in Port Harcourt on Friday at a media briefing.

Represented by Mr Ahmed Magaji, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Operations, Zaki said that Onyekwele was murdered on April 13 in his office.

He said that investigation into the matter focused on the use of forensic technology, adding that DNA samples, physical evidence and eye “witness accounts were deployed”.

“Fifty suspects were invited for questioning during the investigation. The 50 persons comprised contract and security staff of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Port Harcourt.

“The forensic investigation paid off three months after submitting the forensic exhibits.

“A machete belonging to Kingsley Nwonkor, 40, one of the suspects and a staff of MBSC Investment Ltd., a subcontracting company to SPDC, was discovered.

“The confession of Nwonkor led to the arrest of Joseph Francis, 37, a staff of MBSC Investment Ltd. The feat was achieved through the use of sophisticated forensic technology,’’ the commissioner said.

He assured that the police would provide safer environment for all workers and visitors within SPDC industrial area and the public. (NAN)

