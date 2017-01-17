Police intercept 2 trucks conveying 145 children in Jos

The Police in Plateau said in Jos on Monday they intercepted two trucks conveying 145 children from Bauchi and Jigawa States.

This is contained in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Terna Tyopev.

Tyopev said the children, aged between four to eight years, “were to be shared to Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

“Our investigation has revealed that these children, who are all male, were to be taken to places that even coordinators of the movement did not even know”, he said.

Tyopev said police were liaising with the Plateau chapter of Jama’atul Nasril Islam and other critical stakeholders, to establish contact with the two state governments for the return of the children to their parents.

The statement said the police would soon charge those behind the action to court to serve as a deterrent to others.

“This trend, if not checked, will cause embarrassment to Plateau, north central and the nation at large”, he added.

The police urged the public to be vigilant and report the presence of strange children in their environment and condemned the movement of children to unknown destinations.

It urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with the force so as to rid the society of such negative acts. (NAN)

