Two days ago, dancehall artiste Burna Boy was declared wanted by the Nigerian police on suspicion of being the mastermind behind the robbery and assault of Mr 2Kay.

The singer’s management team came out with a statement yesterday in which they claimed that the singer honoured the Police’s invitation and that he is in no way involved in the incident.

The Police, however, seem to have come out to debunk this fact in a statement in which they claim that the singer has not come in for questioning and that he is still on the run.

Read the Police’s statement below.

The Lagos state Police Command would like to inform members of the public that Damini Ogulu a.k.a ‘Burna Boy’ is YET to report himself to the police and still on the run contrary to reports making rounds on the internet that the musician has honoured police invitation. The command would also like to inform the public that only Burna Boy’s father, one Samuel Ogulu visited the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in-charge of the case with the promise to bring Burna Boy before the police. The Command however uses this medium to urge Burna Boy’s father and relatives to do right by bringing the musician and turning him in to the police before the long arm of the law catches up with him. The command assures that justice will be done. ASP Olarinde Famous-cole

Police public relations officer

For: The Commissioner of Police

Lagos state police command”

