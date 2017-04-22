Police nab 2 female robbery suspects in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command says it has arrested two female robbery suspects, who specialized in using motorcycles popularly as Okada to rob their victims in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Donald Awunah, disclosed this on Friday in Uyo while briefing newsmen on the efforts made by the police to curb crime in the state.

Awunah said the two female suspects had been robbing residents of Ikot Ekpene local government area of the state, dispossessing them of their phones, money and jewelry.

The CP noted these female robbery suspects were always armed with daggers, knives and other harmful objects.

He explained that the suspects were arrested through one of their phones that dropped unnoticed while hurrying out of the scene of a robbery incident.

Awunah disclosed that the two female suspects went about with the names, Sandra Nnamso and Mmeyene Bassey respectively.

“They were apprehended on April 1, 2017 by a team from special squad code named Operation Impact shortly after robbing one Chukwuemeka Ikeh in Ikot Ekpene.

“The suspects dispossessed their victim of the sum of N400, 000 and four telephone handsets,” Awunah said.

The police boss said that the two female suspects had confessed to the crime, and had been charged to court.

Awunah said that the command had arrested another four suspects, who hacked into the account of a customer with Diamond Bank and defrauded the victim of over N40 million.

He said that upon interrogation the suspects confessed their involvement in the crime.

The police commissioner said that the suspects had been charged to court and had since been remanded in prison custody.

Awunah also disclosed that the command had within the month arrested 16 nsuspected cult members in Ikot Abasi local government area, who lodged in a hotel preparing for terror operations.

The CP said that the police in the state were ready to maintain law and order and help the citizens to go about their legitimate business.

He appealed the Akwa Ibom people to volunteer information on the activities of the criminal elements among them to enable the police take prompt action. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment