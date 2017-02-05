 Police nab notorious kidnap kingpin in Enugu - The Herald Nigeria

Police nab notorious kidnap kingpin in Enugu

The Police in Enugu have arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin, Christian Akpan, also known as “Mayor’’ in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

Amaraizu said Akpan was arrested through “ a well-structured operation borne out of intelligence information’’.

He said the kidnapper was pinned down on Feb. 2 in his hideout within Sunrise Estate axis of Emene community, near Enugu.

 

 

“The Enugu State Police Command will not relent in its efforts to ensure a safe and secure Enugu State,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspect had been helping police in their investigation.

“The investigation is centering on some kidnap operations in which he was involved, especially the one he allegedly perpetrated on Dec. 2, 2016. (NAN)
KSN/AMY/AMY

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar