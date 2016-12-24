Police, NSCDC deploy 3700 personnel to ensure hitch-free yuletide in Sokoto–Officials

The Sokoto State Commands of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),said they had deployed no fewer than 3,700 personnel to ensure hitch-free yuletide.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Abdulkadir and the NSCDC Commandant, Mr Babangida Abdullahi, disclosed this in a separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Saturday.

Abdulkadir said that, the command had deployed over 3,000 Officers and men across the 23 Local Governments of the state.

He said: ” We have also embarked on stop and search patrols, patrols by the safer highways unit and the special anti-robbery squads.

” We have also intensified on mobile patrols, surveillance by the conventional and plain-clothes personnel.

” All the officers and men in the command have been put on red alert as the yuletide lasted.

” The command will not leave anything to chance to ensure that, the festivities from now to the new year period are peaceful and hitch-free.” he said.

On his part, Abdullahi said that, the NSCDC had deployed no fewer than 700 Officers and men across the state, with a special focus on sokoto city and its environs.

” All our officers and men have been put on red alert and the corps had fully strategized to ensure peaceful and hitch-free yuletide.

” We are also appealing to the residents to sustain their tempo of support to the security agencies, as illegality will not do anybody any good,” Abdullahi saud.(NAN)

