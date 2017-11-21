Police obtain CCTV footage of ex-PDP chairman son’s murder

The Federal Capital Police Command have obtained the CCTV footage showing the last moments of Bilyaminu Bello, the late son of a former Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Chairman.

Bello was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Maryam Sanda over a text message she saw on his phone.

It was gathered that their marriage had been troubled over the past few months, as Bello had reported his wife’s violent behavior to her family on several occasion and was advised to leave the marriage.

The politician’s son was rushed to the hospital by his wife and the security guards but was rejected by two hospitals before he was pronounced dead.

A police source who confirmed the recovery of the CCTV footage said, “We have been able to obtain the footage and it shows the suspect and three private security guards conveying him (Bilyaminu) into a vehicle from where he was rushed to a hospital.”

The Police have arrested the guards and Maryam Sanda over the demise of her husband.

