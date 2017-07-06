Top Police Officers Who Released Evans In 2006 Unveiled - The Herald Nigeria

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, have unmasked the police insider responsible for the release of billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje George Onwuamadike also known as Evans in 2006.

The woman accused of aiding the release of the crime lord and helping him escape justice in 2006, simply identified as Tina has been reported to have increased in rank to become the Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

Tina was reported to have been unmasked by a Special Investigation Panel, SIP, which was constituted by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris to probe the billionaire kidnap kingpin’s 2006 arrest and transfer from Lagos State to Imo State which led to his eventual release.

Recall that Evans confirmed being engaged in a gun duel with his gang members after the 2006 robbery which led to his gunshot scar, one which he had earlier claimed he got during his drug trafficking business in South Africa.

Evans further revealed that he was indeed arrested in 2006 but was released later in Imo State.

An officer close to the case revealed that Tina, a Superintendent of Police (SP) at the time who aided Evans’ release pressured the release of Evans and two others who were arrested then through the Imo State Command.

The panel constituted to look into the matter with a mandate to identified all connected officers has however revealed that it has made “reasonable progress” in its investigation.

It revealed that almost all the officers that took part in the “rape of justice” have been identified.

The police source noted: “I can tell you that Tina is not the woman’s real name but I won’t give you her name. I can also tell you she’s now a CSP and still in service. So many officers took part in that 2006/2007 release of Evans and they are being investigated. The panel has made progress and almost all of them have been identified. An official statement might be release by the authorities soon.”

