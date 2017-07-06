Probe Unmasks Billionaire Evans' Allies Within The Nigerian Police - The Herald Nigeria

An investigation has recently revealed that billionaire kidnapper kingpin Evans actually had allies within the Nigerian Police.

According to reports from the Nation, that some of his allies were responsible for aiding his escape from justice in 2006

SaharaReporters report that the woman, simply identified as Tina, is now a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

She was unmasked by a Special Investigation Panel (SIP) constituted by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris to probe Evans’ 2006 arrest, a transfer from Lagos State to Imo State and eventual release.

After the suspect’s arrest last month, a senior police officer told reporters that his team apprehended Evans in 2006 after a bank robbery, after he and his gang members had a gun duel as a result of a disagreement in sharing their loot, adding that the kingpin was shot and left to die.

According to the officer, Tina, who was a Superintendent of Police (SP) at the time, mounted pressure on them to release Evans and two of his members but when her request was not met, she went through Imo State Command, where a signal was sent for the transfer of the suspects.

As a result of the revelations, IGP Idris constituted a panel to carry out an investigation into the 2006 arrest, transfer and eventual release of Evans and his members.

The panel was to identify all officers who had a hand in the matter, whether serving or retired.

According to a source, the panel has made “reasonable progress” in its investigation because almost all the officers that took part in the “rape of justice” have been identified.

He said the police might soon release a statement on the issue.

The source said: “I can tell you that Tina is not the woman’s real name but I won’t give you her name. I can also tell you she’s now a CSP and still in service. So many officers took part in that 2006/2007 release of Evans and they are being investigated. The panel has made progress and almost all of them have been identified. An official statement might be release by the authorities soon.”

