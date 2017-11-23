A 13-year-old girl Nkechi Oseh, have been rescued by the Lagos state commissioner of Police Ag CP Imohimi Edgal from her residence at No 30 Adeniran Ajao Estate Anthony, where she was locked in by her madam.

Nkechi’s employer, one Mrs Betty Ifeoma, a staff of NNPC Lagos state, had locked her inside the house with a packet of biscuit before travelling out of the country.

It was gathered that the woman was in the habit of locking Nkechi up for weeks anytime she is travelling within or out of the country leaving her with little or no food to eat.

The Commissioner of Police had stormed the residence in a rescue operation after he was informed of the situation by a reliable source.

After she was rescued, Nkechi who was looking pale and malnourished, said she is an orphan. She revealed that whenever her boss travels and locks her in, she resorts to drinking water from the toilet when thirsty.

It was observed that Nkechi had been subjected to series of domestic attacks as scars were seen all over her body. She told the commissioner of police that she has been locked up at four different times since her uncle brought her from Igboju in Delta state.

In her words, the frail-looking Nkechi said “I have been locked up for two weeks, one-week, three-weeks when she traveled to London and since she traveled on Saturday I have been crying before God helped me today”

During the rescue operation, empty packet of biscuits and a container of eaten food which was passed through the burglary proof for Nkechi to eat was discovered on the floor. Nkechi is currently under the care of the child protection unit of the ministry of youth and social development Lagos state.

The commissioner of police has vowed to get to the bottom of the matter.

