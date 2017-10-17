Security operatives on Monday have sealed up the Asokoro residence of the embattled Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu and restricting movements around his residence before a fire outbreak gutted his home Sunday evening.

Since the incident, there have been varied reports as to what led to the outbreak.

The minister’s house, located in an estate in Asokoro and close to Daar Communications office in the area, has been a no-go area since the outbreak, as security operatives have sealed off the place.

As at Monday, the place had remained sealed. Some members of Kachikwu’s home said losses from the fire outbreak have, so far, been minimal.

Although security personnel and some first responders on ground at the time of the incident were able to put out the fire, it was, however, learnt that it affected the minister’s room in the building particularly.

Kachikwu was reportedly not in the room when the fire started.

Idang Alibi, Director, Press Relations in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, said there was no substantial damage.

“Yes. Yes, I can confirm it happened. There was a minor fire incident but it’s nothing to worry about. No life was lost, no one was injured and there was no substantial damage.” Alibi said.

As at press time, there was still heavy presence of security operatives at the scene made up principally of the police.

The minister has been in the news in the past weeks, following a leaked petition he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari against the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, alleging against him a $25 billion scam.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related