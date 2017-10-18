Police sell detained suspects to Ritualist – Kwara residents

Residents of Illorin have alleged that some policemen in the Adewole Police Division, have been selling detained suspects to Ritualists at a sum of N80,000 per person.

They demanded that police officers in the division should be redeployed so as to avoid needless rift.

Commissioner of police in Kwara state, Lawanda Ado, yesterday denied the allegations saying it was false, unfounded and untrue.

He, however, stated that the command had redeployed the policemen, despite there was no evidence to indict any police officer in the state.

Lawan said the policemen were always been redeployed to different places and soon another set of officers will be brought to the command.

According to him, “But we have been redeploying the policemen there. More than half of them have now been transferred and soon, the other half will be redeployed so that even if there is anybody who is involved – which no information has established – we will at least remove him from the area.”

