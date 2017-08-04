Police Takes Decisive Step After Officers Looted Goodluck Jonathan's Home - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Police has taken decisive disciplinary action against officers implicated in the raid which resulted in looting former president Goodluck Jonathan’s home in Abuja.

The Abuja command of the Nigerian Police has announced the dismissal of four police Sergeants found guilty of theft at the Gwarimpa residence of ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The dismissed sergeants are: Sgt Musa Musa, with force number 436691, John Nanpak, F/No. 235422 Sgt John Nanpak, Ogah Audu, F/No. 261898 and Gabriel Ugah, F/No. 425210.

The dismissal was made public in a statement signed by the police public relations officer, Anjuri Manzah, released by the Abuja command of the Nigerian Police declaring that the four officers have been found guilty of the offence of theft.

The statement also disclosed that the dismissal of the officers is in line with the First Schedule of Police Act and Regulation 370 Cap 19.

Manzah in the statement further stated that: “In fulfillment of the promise by the FCT Police Command to make public its findings on the investigation of the case of theft at the Gwarimpa residence of Former President Jonathan GCFR, the Command wishes to state that in line with first schedule of Police Act and Regulation 370 Cap 19, the policemen guarding the house have been tried in an orderly room proceeding and found culpable of the offence.

“Sequel to the out-come of the orderly room proceeding, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Musa Kimo psc has approved the immediate dismissal of the following police Rank and Files from the Nigeria Police Force:

Meanwhile, orderly room proceeding in respect of AP/No.141199 Inspr Lengs Satlakau and AP/No. 150566 Inspr Usman Wuduki has been forwarded to AIG Zone 7 for further action.

The Command wishes to also state that the main culprit F/No. 436691 Sgt Musa Musa will be charged to court for prosecution. While efforts have been intensified to arrest his accomplice one Mallam Shuaibu who is presently at large

This action is in compliance with the vision of the Inspector General of Police IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris NPM mni to rid the Nigeria Police Force of criminal elements that are out to disparage the good image of the Force”.

