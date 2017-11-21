Police have warned West Ham fans to stop calling the emergency services number 999 to complain about their team for performing poorly and are languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

The Hammers suffered a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday in David Moyes’s first match in charge, with goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison settling the match at Vicarage Road.

Some supporters have apparently been taking their grievances too far though, with the Essex Police Force Control Room urging them to stop using the emergency number.

A tweet from the @EPControlRoom account read: “Ringing 999 because @WestHamUtd have lost again and you aren’t sure what to do is not acceptable! It is a complete waste of our time. #999foremergencies only.”

Sections of the visiting support chanted “sack the board” during the match as the team remained 18th in the Premier League table.

West Ham host Leicester in their first home match since Moyes’s appointment on Friday.

Captain Mark Noble has urged unhappy supporters to rally behind their struggling team.

“It’s a very difficult situation for us,” the skipper said. “The fans show their emotions, and rightly so because they’re not happy and they pay a lot of money to come and watch us.

“I know it’s hard, I know they’re frustrated, and we are too because we know we’re better than what we’re showing, but I urge them to stick by us and hopefully the good times will come back.

“As much as we’re not performing on the pitch at the minute, we need them to stick by us.”

