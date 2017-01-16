Police will bring killers of U.S.-based Nigerian to book, Imo CP says

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Taiwo Lakanu, has assured the residents and the state government of a possible apprehension of the murderers of U.S-based Imo indigene, Mr Chuks Okebata.

Lakanu who gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Owerri, noted that Okebata was abducted and murdered by unknown gunmen on Thursday.

The deceased from Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, was abducted and murdered during his visit to the country to celebrate the Yuletide and the New Year with his family.

Lakanu expressed regrets over the incident and assured the Imo residents of the police commitment to track down the bandits.

He said the bandits could only hide for a while, but the police would do everything possible to uncover those behind the crime.

Lakanu, who described the returnees as the major targets of criminals, advised the masses to be security conscious at all times. (NAN)

