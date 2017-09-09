Police will continue to partner traditional institutions – I-G

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris said that the Nigeria Police Force would continue to partner with the traditional institutions to checkmate criminal activities in the country.

The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, said Idris stated this during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Isah Mustapha-Agwai 1 in Lafia.

He underscored the role of traditional institutions in complementing the effort of security operatives in checkmating criminal activities in the country.

“Traditional rulers in the country have in no small measure supported and cooperated with the police and other security agencies in curbing criminal activities,” he said.

Responding, Mustapha-Agwai appealed to Nigerians not to smear or bring down those in positions of authority for personal interest.

The Emir noted that the two major religions preached against smearing one another’s image, reputations or saying things about somebody without any proof.

“We should always remember the day of resurrection in our actions,” he said.

He expressed dismay at the attitude of those who would always allow themselves to be used by enemies of progress to ruin reputations of public office holders.

He commended Idris for putting measures in place to improve security and doused heightened tension in various parts of the country.

“The country is faced with some formidable security challenges, ranging from insurgency, militancy, kidnappings and armed robberies,” he said.

He urged the police boss to do everything humanly possible to ensure that the tempo is sustained.

“I enjoin you to continue with your good work of providing adequate security to Nigerians and not to be distracted with the activities of ungodly people in our midst,” he said.

He also called Idris to accord top priority to the welfare of officers and men of the force across the country.

“Try to be transparent, incorruptible and unbiased in discharging your duties and responsibilities, Almighty Allah will not allow your enemies to pull you down,” he said.

