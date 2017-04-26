Police Officer Commits Suicide After Fiance Dumped Her - The Herald Nigeria

A female police officer has reportedly committed suicide after her fiance dumped her.

According to reports, the Ghanaian police officer killed herself after her man who had promised her marriage ended their relationship.

Confirming the demise of the female policeman, the Garu-Tempane District Police Commander, ASP Alexander Tieku disclosed that the 31-year-old officer, Constable Peace Agbemafo committed suicide because someone jilted her.

He said: “This is about the second time she has been jilted by someone. Somebody promised to marry her but later disappointed her and she killed herself. We have informed the family and we are waiting for them to come so we conduct the post mortem and convey the body to the police hospital mortuary in Accra for preservation.”

The Police spokesperson further revealed that the couple had been in a relationship for four years before the deceased’s fiance called the relationship off.

Peace Agbemefo’s whereabouts sparked concerns after she was absent from her duty post at the GN Bank in Garu on Monday morning.

Her disappearance was however booked at the police station at about 6:30am as she was reported to have taken her life using an AK47 Assault rifle to the throat.

Ther deceased’s apartment when raided contained a knife which was found on the floor and a noose hanging from the ceiling.

