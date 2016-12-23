Policeman Guns Down Driver Over Refusal To Give Bribe - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A driver at Awo in the Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State,Michael Ishola, has been shot dead for refusing to give bribe by a police officer, Mr. Pius Senu

It was further learnt that the victim had earlier passed through the road and was made to bribe the policeman, but he was said to have refused to give another bribe when the cop allegedly demanded a fresh one while he was returning from his trip.

The officer was said to have started hitting Ishola’s vehicle with the butt of his riffle and threatened to kill the driver if he refused to pay the money he demanded.

The 48-year-old policeman was said to have shot the driver in the stomach and he died on the spot, Punch reports

On realising that the driver had died, the cop and his colleagues were said to have fled the scene, while some residents and passengers reported the case at a nearby police station.

The policeman was arraigned at a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Osogbo on Thursday for murder.

Senu was arraigned on one count of murder.

The charge read, “That you, Senu Pius, on December 20, 2016, at about 10.30pm, at Ara Junction, Awo, in the Ede Magisterial District, sitting at Osogbo, did shoot one Ishola Michael to death, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 Vol.II, Law of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.”

His plea was not taken by the magistrate, Adejoke Olowolagba, who ordered that he should be remanded in the Ilesa Prison and adjourned the case till February 9, 2017, for mention.

