NSE market capitalisation increases by N17 bn in positive trading

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), on Thursday sustained a positive posture with the market capitalisation increasing by N17 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation which opened at N9.028 trillion appreciated by N17 billion or 0.19 per cent to close at N9.045 trillion, due to gains by some blue chips.

Similarly, the All-Share Index inched 49.50 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 26, 289.95 compared to 26,240.45 recorded on Wednesday.

Forte Oil recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ table, appreciating by N6.68 to close at N71.88 per share.

NAN further reports that 7UP trailed with a gain of 90k to close at N101.40, while Guaranty Trust Bank chalked up 61k to close at N24. 50 per share.

Cadbury Nigeria garnered 41k to close at N9.44 and NASCON gained 39k to close at N8.23 per share.

Mobil led the laggards’ table with a loss of N13.78 to close at N265 per share while Nestle lost N10 to close at N740 and MRS dipped N4.21 to close at N39. 03 per share.

Guinness dropped N3.50 to close at N3.50 to close at N66.55 and Total shed N2 to close at N285 per share.

NAN further reports that the volume of shares transacted closed lower with a turnover of 146.49 million shares worth N1.19 billion against 190.01 million shares valued at N2.43 billion sold in 2,896 deals on Wednesday.

AIICO Insurance was the toast of investors, accounting for 30.15 million shares worth N18.09 million.

Access Bank traded 15.03 million shares valued at N104.88 million and FBN Holdings sold 12.38 million shares worth N43.91 million.

Diamond Bank exchanged 10.63 million shares valued at N11.01 million and FCMB Group traded 8.39 million shares worth N11.12 million. (NAN)

