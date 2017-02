The popular Balogun market in Lagos has been razed by fire.

The fire outbreak affected a part of the popular business hub yesterday claiming properties.

No lives has been reported lost in the fire incident as the cause of the fire outbreak remains unknown as at press time.

See photos and video below:

https://web.facebook.com/tochukwu.samuel.315/videos/1905916269641364/

