Popular Bishop Dupes Church Members Of N500million - The Herald Nigeria

A popular cleric and spiritual leader of the Liberation and Comfort Ministry, Bishop Ginika Obi, has been arrested by men of the Nigerian Police for allegedly duping church members of the sum of over N500 million.

The cleric who located his ministry on Enugu-Port Harcourt highway was reported to have become the hive of miracle seekers and others seeking fast turn around however, the church became lean after members discovered the church was used to lure unsuspecting individuals to invest in reaping “bountiful dividends”.

The cleric when accosted was reported to have fled leaving his church members and church. He was however arrested at an hotel in Enugu over the weekend.

Reports indicated that Obi used his church to grow his non-government organization, “Build Your Generational Organization” which he used to allegedly defraud members of his church and other unsuspecting members.

Speaking on the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in Enugu, Ebere Amaraizu said: “He is now helping operatives in their investigations in relation to his nefarious activities. He said he never knew his financial non-governmental organization would turn out this way. He disclosed that the amount he defrauded is not up to the sum of N500 million but N186 million.”

Many of the victims of the scandal have reportedly started trooping to the office of the officer-in-charge in Enugu.

Part of the victims who have appeared before the officer in charge include one Blessing Okonkwo Edekin, a widow; Nnenna Okonkwo, a petty trader; and Chidiebere Okolo.

The Police commissioner further reported that a full scale investigation will be launched into the case following the arrest.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment