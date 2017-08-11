Popular Bishop Gets A New Range Rover Two Days After Hummer Went Up In Flames - The Herald Nigeria

A popular Nigerian cleric, Bishop Dr. Miracle Williams has taken to his social media page on Facebook to narrate how he came about using a Range Rover luxury car two days after his Hummer went up in flames.

The Nigerian cleric who shared photos of his hummer which went up in flames before and after the fire incident also shared photos of his new ride.

According to him, the Hummer caught fire on 8th of August as he was returning to Lagos from a church program which held in Delta State.

He further stated that he got the Range Rover gift two days after the fire incident from a younger pastor.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

“On August 5th 2017, l was washing my Hummer for a great program in Sapele, Delta state, Nigeria. After the program as l was on my way returning home on 8th August 2017, l started noticing serious smoke coming out of the dashboard and bonnet. Immediately l stopped and stepped down to open the bonnet. As my legs touched the ground, the next thing l heard was an explosion from the car that sounded like a bomb, followed by an unquenchable fire. Not even a pin was removed from the car except my phone l was holding when l stepped down. Every other things, including my luggage, wears, shoes, driving licence, money, important documents etc etc were all burnt to ashes with the hummer because everything happened in a twinkling of eyes. If God had not made me step down from the car within that one minute, the rest should have been a history by now. To him alone be the glory and praise. Friends, join me give him all the praises because his words are true. He that keepeth lsreal neither slumber no sleep. Apostle bishop Dr miracle Williams.

Just as all of you are sympathizing with me for my hummer 2 that got burnt, and also praying to God to replace the Hummer with another car, my son l went to preach for, prophet Daniel Ololo the G/S of Omega Proophetic Prayer Ministries Sapele Delta State Nigeria,, just sent me this latest Range sport. Get connected. God is at work. Bishop Dr miracle Williams

My son, Apostle Daniel Ololo, the founder of Omega prophetic prayer ministrie, sapele Delta state, just sent me this range sport now, as a seed in place of my Hummer that burnt to ashes. Get connected. God is at work. Bishop Dr miracle Williams”

