Popular Female Gospel Singer's Marriage Hits The Rock Hours After Wedding - The Herald Nigeria

A popular gospel singer has revealed that her marriage to her rapper husband ended hours after their wedding ceremony although the marriage got annulled days after and both parties are working on moving on from the ordeal.

The Kenyan singer, Eunice Njeri took to her social media page to drop the shocking news on her fans announcing that her marriage to her husband and rapper, Isaac Bukasa ended hours after the wedding.

The couple who got married on 27th of November 2016 in the United States with photos shared online by friends and family were said to have dated for a period of two years before deciding to walk down the aisle.

They both announced their engagement via Instagram on September 19 ahead of the wedding plans which involved a pre-wedding event held in the US where Izzo’s family reside.

The singer took to her Instagram account yesterday, Wednesday, February 1, 2017, to write: “On the 27th Nov 2016, Isaac and I did go to the altar to get married, but at the end of that day I realized one thing, I couldn’t do it my heart was somewhere else.

“Probably in Africa doing what I do best, am still trying to figure that out. I immediately left for Kenya and have been serving God the best way I know how.

“To all who supported Isaac and i am grateful may God bless you immensely. To all who were hurt in the process I apologize. The marriage was annulled (like it never happened). No papers were signed.

“Afterwards and we both made a decision to go our separate ways. I hope for your support and help as we move on. Like every other relationship we hit a rock, maybe a little too early but have since overcome.

“Consequently, we have decided to go our separate ways and hope for the very best. God bless you.”

