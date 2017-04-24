Popular Nigerian American Model Catfished By Lagos 419'ers - The Herald Nigeria

The social media space has become a home to different people with different agenda, some godly others purely ungodly. The piranhas of the social media world however have a whole new idea in mind and to unsuspecting persons, they may be the perfect person you’ve ever met.

The social media world however coined a name for these set of people who live under different identities to defraud other people, not necessarily for the cash, sometimes, emotional fraud is involved, they are called the ‘Catfishes’.

The Catfishes of the social media world are those persons who feel less comfortable with their appearance -whatever the reason may be – and thus steal an identity, male or female, most often, the beautiful and handsome ones.

The photos however make way for them in achieving whatever goals it is they are after and should you be beautiful or handsome and love to flaunt it, there’s most likely a clone of you somewhere on social media enjoying the ‘catfish’ experience.

Uche Mbang, a Nigerian model based in America is a victim of such identity theft as the user took to her social media page to issue a disclaimer which reads: “I DO NOT have a Facebook account. And I live in America not Nigeria,” after some Lagos based fraudsters created a Facebook account with her photo and a re-christened personality ‘Jennifer Smith’.

To unsuspecting men and women (such as those below in photos), Jennifer Smith will be the woman of their fantasy, gaining trust through a web of lies aimed at a central goal of defrauding the unsuspecting victims, usually when the issue of meeting up arises.

Identity thieves under the name ‘Catfishes’ have become one of the most rampant criminals on the social media scene and have through their actions brought untold hardship on the original owners of media contents posted online.

See photos of the original account owner, Uche Mbang below:

