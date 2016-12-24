Popular Pastor Dies From Overdose of Viagra in Hotel Room - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A sixty-year-old pastor in Kenya, John Olang Abluza has died in a hotel room after taking an overdose of viagra to engage a woman in marathon sex.

His naked body was discovered inside a room in an Oyugis hotel accommodation facility.

Police in Oyugis in Homa Bay County of Kenya are looking for the middle-aged woman in connection with the death of the pastor whom she had accompanied to a lodging facility.

According to reports, Olang who was also a professional surveyor, had booked a room in the lodging facility at around 5pm Thursday to engage in intimate activities with the suspect, when he overdosed on Viagra and died.

Nearly 30 minutes after checking themselves into the lodging facility, the woman left in a hurry and that was when the hotel security suspected that a crime could have been committed.

The lodging receptionist said they did not record identification details of the woman when she checked in.

Homa Bay County Police Commander John Omusanga confirmed the incident, saying investigations have revealed that the 60-year-old man overdosed on sex enhancement drugs, which could have led to his death.

Omusanga has urged any member of the public with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to any Police Station in Homa Bay County. Olang’s body was taken to Rachuonyo District Hospital mortuary.

