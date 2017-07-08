Popular Pastor Impregnates Member, Forces Abortion, G.O. Implicated In Sex Scandal - The Herald Nigeria

A pastor with the Rhema Ministries in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe has been implicated in a case of infidelity and adultery after he allegedly impregnated a member of his church and forced her to terminate the pregnancy.

The Pastor, Jonah Marecha, reportedly impregnated one Hannah, a member of his church and promised to marry her but forced her to terminate the resultant pregnancy.

H-Metro reported that the Pastor contracted the help of a gynecologist, Ashton Goredema, to terminate the six weeks old pregnancy for which the sum of $30 as a fee for inquiries concerning the pregnancy termination was paid.

Hannah while speaking to news source revealed that the General Overseer of the church, Prophet Tinashe Mugonda, threatened to kill her if she dared to expose Marecha.

She added: “I was threatened with either death or poverty if I was not to comply with Jonah’s orders to abort the pregnancy. Jonah referred me to doctor Goredema at Chinhoyi Hospital and I questioned why he wanted to do such an evil act and he told me he had already paid for the procedure.’

“I have my WhatsApp and audio conversation with the doctor and that of prophet Mugonda, who is always threatening me for exposing their evil acts in the church.’

“Prophet Mugonda is now saying Rhema is an interdenominational group not a church and Jonah is not one of his pastors after I threatened to expose his secrets that included dating church members along with his junior pastors. My health was affected following the abortion and I’m facing complications.”

The accused pastor, Marecha however refused to comment on the allegation.

However, news source reported it obtained a copy of the chat between the cleric and Hannah confirming the allegation as Prophet Mugonda, the head pastor of the church said the issue was brought before him but described the accused pastor as only a member of the church as well as Hannah.

The General Overseer said: “This issue was brought to my attention, but I could not handle it to its fullest since we only met the two at interdenominational prayer meetings only. As for Jonah and Hannah visiting the doctor for abortion that I am aware of, Jonah is only a church member and not a pastor as what Hannah wants people to believe. The issue is being handled at family level as far as I know.”

Speaking on the matter, the gynecologist, Dr. Goredema, accused of facilitating the abortion said: “I am a gynecologist, but I never facilitated Hannah’s abortion, I do not know her and neither do I know Jonah whom is said to have paid me,” said Dr. Goredema.

“I only handle issues that come through the hospital, not the back door.”

