Popular Prophet Predicts Doom For Atiku, Bola Tinubu And Fayose In 2017 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Head pastor of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Omale has prophesied doom for major players in the Nigerian political sphere.

Reeling out the prophecies for the year 2017, the cleric revealed that God told him that the former vice president who served under the President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, Atiku Abubakar will be forced out of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Prophet Omale further revealed that the ruling political party, APC’s National Leader and former governor of Lagos State, Ashiwaju bola Ahmed Tinubu may be poisoned during the year.

In a statement released in Abuja on Sunday, the ministry’s head pastor disclosed that should the president, Muhammadu Buhari decide not to contest in the 2019 elections, a powerful man from the North West will rise in his stead.

The 2017 prophecies released by the cleric also revealed that the Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose may be faced with an impeachment plot.

Speaking on the economy, the man of God predicted a further slide in the value of the nation’s currency, naira against the greenback.

Speaking on politics in the country, Prophet Omale predicted that there would be no Mega Party adding that two Peoples Democratic Party Governors will cross-carpet to APC.

He added: “No oil in commercial quantity will be found in the North, NNPC should seek the Divine Hand of God to know where to find oil in the North.

“I see peace in Niger Delta, but federal government should make peace with former President Jonathan and his family to sustain that peace.”

He further urged Nigerians to “pray against a plane crash in early 2017” adding that prayers should also be channeled “against Boko Haram efforts to create mayhem in Abuja: residents of Gwagwalada should be vigilant.

“January 27th keep ringing bells in my head, let us pray for ourselves, for our country, we deserve political stability to enable economic prosperity. Let us pray! There will be no shedding of blood.

“Let us pray for the health of a former President to avert bereavement.

“I see fire outbreak in Lagos and Abuja markets.

“I see changes in INEC Leadership

“Taraba should pray to avert a very severe Ethno-religious crisis.

“A very important Emir should pray against bereavement.

“Nigeria should pray to avert deadly inter tribal clash in Lagos state.

“A former governor should pray against sudden death.

“I see massive oil spillage around Kogi that will lead to seven days fire.

“Three banks will collapse.

“A service chief of one of the armed forces will be dropped.”

Reeling his prophecies for other nations, Prophet Omale said he “foresee a massive typhoon in Thailand that may be worse than the last tsunami.

“The new Ghana President-elect should pray against liver and internal organ sickness after inauguration.

“Yahaya Jammeh will hand over to President-elect Barrow.

“Robert Mugabe may not survive 2017.

“Jacob Zuma may still be in trouble, adding that “big tragedy will happen in China.”

“The English Queen should pray against life threatening health challenges.”

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment