Post insurgency: UNICEF says education its priority in North East

The UN Children Fund (UNICEF), on Monday, said investing in the education of children in the North East would be its top priority at the end of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Fund’s Chief Field Officer in Maiduguri, Mr Geoffray Ijumba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that “investing in education would safeguard the future of the millions of children in the sub region.”

According to him, UNICEF has effectively executed works to improve the health conditions of victims of the insurgency, especially the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He noted that “in the coming years, education will be UNICEF’s number one priority

to secure the future of children in the North East.

“After everybody has packed his baggage and left at the end of the insurgency, UNICEF will be here.

“This is because education is one of the investments that is going to make huge difference in the future of the children.

“The issues of teachers, books and safe school environment for children to attend school will be our main focus.”

Ijumba said UNICEF had played vital roles in the prevention of diseases in IDPs camps, as well as in the provision of water and sanitation materials in many areas.

“Have you ever asked yourself why there is no cholera outbreak in many places where water supply system and the electricity supply had broken down?, he asked.

He said “the answer is simple; we were able to put in place very effective healthcare system and UNICEF had been the main supplier of health interventions.”

The chief field officer then commended the media for the numerous support to the organisation.

He, however, noted that “UNICEF requires strong partnership with the media toward the success of its programmes.

“We will need partnership, especially with local media, toward the success of our programmes.” (NAN)

