Trouble seems to be looming for Senate President, Bukola Saraki as posters calling for his recall have flooded Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The posters were designed and shared by a group known as ‘Kwara Must Change’ and they spotted around major junctions and highways in the state.

The group inscribed on the poster: “Kwara is not represented at the senate, our senator only represents his personal interest.

“Saraki and his aides are selling Kwara Central slots that should be given to unemployed in Ilorin to highest bidder as high as N10m, Saraki has taken several questionable actions that have negatively affected the economy of the country, as well as Ilorin.

“We can no longer tolerate the deceit, Ilorin has been deceived enough. We must change now.”

