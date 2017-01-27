Pray for safe return of President Buhari”–cleric urges Nigerians

Sheik Sule Atitogo, Chief Imam of Unguwar Gwari Central Mosque on Friday, called on Nigerians to pray for the safe return of President Mohammed Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atitogo was speaking during the Friday sermons at the Mosque.

“ Nigerians should develop the habit of praying for their leaders for God’s guidance in ensuring good democratic government.

“Nigerians should ignore comments by rumour mill and pray for the president.

“God has a reason for creating us with different tribes, background, ethnic and religious differences.

“We must be seen to be tolerant with one another for peace, progress and political stability of our country,’’ he said.

He also called on Nigerians to support the effort of security agencies by coming forward with useful information that could lead to the arrest and prosecutions of miscreant in the society. (NAN)

