Pregnant Beyonce And Jay Z Host Post-Grammy Awards Bash - The Herald Nigeria

American entertainment power couple, Beyoncé and Jay Z threw for themselves an after party following the Grammy awards held some nights ago.

The power couple who didn’t end up carting as much awards as expected by fans took to Beyoncé’s website to share photos from the all exclusive post-Grammy bash held by the couple.

Beyoncé following her legendary performance on the Grammy awards night took home the gold for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and the Best Music Video for her song, Formation.

The 35-year-old pregnant singer took to her website on beyonce.com to share photos from the bash.

