This Present House Releases Statement On The Sealing Of Their Church By LASG - The Herald Nigeria

The church ‘This Present House’ has released an official statement following reports that its building has been marked to be sealed by the Lagos State government for being on the Right of Way.

According to Bellanaija, the statement was released after the Lagos state government marked the structure for building violations. Read the statement below…

Read the statement below…

In the last couple of days, This Present House has been in the news, not in relation to what it is renowned for but rather over the right of way to its premises along Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The Church led by a medical doctor and social entrepreneur Dr. Tony Rapu is well known for its acclaimed programs in social rehabilitation through Freedom Foundation and The God Bless Nigeria initiatives amongst others.

It is a humanitarian enterprise that has successfully taken many young men and women off the streets, off drugs and crime and turned them into responsible citizens of Lagos State. This Present House and the Lagos State Government have enjoyed a robust and mutually beneficial relationship over the years.

This has enabled the church to implement its multi-faceted programs, which have become a case study in Nigeria and abroad. For more on these programs please go to www.freedomfoundationng.org.

The Church (This Present House) which prides itself in citizenship development and leadership training, has quietly run these and many other programs over the years; the Bethesda School program offers full scholarship in its primary and secondary schools across the State for the indigents while Genesis House has successfully taken commercial sex workers off the streets of Lagos.

The Church has run these programs from its Lekki Phase 1 office for the past 15years. The right of way to this premises is currently being re-assessed by the Lagos State Government. The Church will like to inform its congregation, well-wishers and the general public who have been anxious in the last couple of days following the discussion generated in the public space that it is in touch with the State authorities and avenues for a speedy resolution are being explored. We believe that this would be achieved within the shortest possible time.

There are many challenges confronting our dear nation. It has always been the belief of the Church that religious institutions being trustees of the discretions and personal struggles of the people are necessary partners of government. The Church has no doubt that the issue at hand will be amicably resolved with Lagos State government.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment