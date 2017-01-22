Presidency Mocks Goodluck Jonathan, Nigerians React - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu took to his social media profile yesterday to clear the air on a rumor regarding the demise of the president, Muhammadu Buhari, who left the country for UK on a 10-day vacation.

However, while putting rumors to rest, the president’s spokesperson threw a major jibe at the former president Goodluck Jonathan who some days ago paid a courtesy visit to a former president of the country, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Garba Shehu in his tweets said:

“He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK & be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.”

He added: “He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, w/ Chief Obj & attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time!”

Nigerians on social media however took the matter up to defend the former president.

See reactions below:

