Presidency Refutes Reports That President Buhari Has Difficulty Drinking And Eating - The Herald Nigeria

The Presidency has denied reports that emerged yesterday stating that President Buhari is being fed intravenously, as he has had severe difficulty eating and drinking fluids for several days.

Three insiders in the Presidency had reportedly told SaharaReporters that although President Buhari’s health had held up for a while after his return from an extended medical vacation in the U.K, his condition has deteriorated in the last several weeks.

They alleged Mr. Buhari’s eating and drinking problems have left him too frail to leave his official residence at Aso Rock Villa to attend any official functions.

However, Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, has debunked the story.

Bashir Ahmad took to his twitter account to indicate that the stories are false and he said there is no need for Nigerians to worry over the president’s health.

However, his comments may be taken with a pinch of salt as the President himself is yet to be seen in public nor make a public statement to that effect.

