The Presidency Rules Out The Possibility Of Buhari's Resignation - The Herald Nigeria

The President’s absence from public functions for weeks now has heightened public concerns about the President’s state of health with some Nigerians calling for Buhari’s resignation should he be unfit to deal with the rigours of office.

In response, the Presidency has ruled out the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari resigning his position over his ill health as being suggested by some Nigerians.

According to the PUNCH, the special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in an interview with journalists in Lagos on Friday, said those calling for the President’s resignation were merely expressing their opinion.

Adesina had attended the launch of the book, “Against the Run of Play,” written by Olusegun Adeniyi, Chairman, ThisDay Editorial Board and former Special Adviser, Media to late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

According to him, the views of over 15 million Nigerians that voted for the President were more important than such opinions, while expressing confidence that God would fully restore Buhari’s health.

When asked if the President would yield to the calls for his resignation by some Nigerians over his poor health, Adesina said, “Well, it is an opinion, but don’t forget that about 15 million people elected the president so if one or two people expressed their opinion, will their opinions override that of 15 million people who voted for him? So those who are expressing their opinions have rights to their opinions.”

Adesina, however, expressed confidence that through prayers of Nigerians, God would fully restore Buhari’s health.

He said, “Yesterday there was still a press briefing saying there is no need for apprehension. God spared the president. In the first place, he said he had never been as sick as he was before, the same God that spared him will also ensure that he returns to full health. Nigerians prayed, God answered. Nigerians are still praying, God will still answer. That is all we believe.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari was on Friday absent at the Juma’at service held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Juma’at has been the only public function attended by the President in the last three weeks.

The President has been joining Muslim faithful for prayers inside a mosque near his office since he stopped attending the service at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Three state governors who probably had planned to join Buhari for the prayers were however present.

The governors who attended the prayer session included Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun); Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara); and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano).

The governors had on Thursday joined their colleagues for a meeting of the National Economic Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

An official reason is yet to be given for the President’s absence at the Jumat prayer session.

