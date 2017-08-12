The President is Back - Alhaji Lai Mohammed - The Herald Nigeria

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is in good spirits after speaking in person to his principal, President Muhammad Buhari, for the first time in over three months.

The information minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and other aides including Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant Media & Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu, Special Adviser Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina and Personal Assistant Digital/Online Media Lauretta Onochie, met with President Buhari in London today, for over one hour.

Reacting to the presidential meeting, after the sit down, Lai said, “The President is very much back.”

He is very healthy and he has not lost his sense of humour at all. We are leaving London very elated, very excited because we met our President in very good health. He has spoken to us. You know we exchange banters and you know we can’t ask for more.

Responding to posers on when the President might return to Nigeria, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina said, You know he has said that now he has learnt how to obey orders. You know Mr. President is a retired general, and he is used to giving out orders, but now the shoe is on the other foot, and he is the one that must obey orders.

“He said the doctors have given him orders, so we look towards the doctors giving him the green light to proceed to Nigeria.

Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said, “We just appeal to Nigerians to continue to pray for Mr. President. He is going to come back insha Allah to Nigeria to continue what he has been doing. And right now there is really no vacuum, and the President is happy that the acting President is doing the job with all diligence and responsibility.”

