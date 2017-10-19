President Buhari arrives Turkey for D8 Summit

President Muhammad Buhari has arrived Turkey for the 9th summit of the Developing 8(D-8) set to hold on Friday.

He was received by the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey and the Governor of Ankara, as well as other Turkish government officials who welcomed him at the Esenboga International Airport in Ankara.

The President confirmed the arrival in a tweet on his official Twitter handle;

“Pres @MBuhari arrives Esenboğa Int’l Airport, Ankara, Turkey. Received by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Turkey; Gov of Ankara, and other officials,” the update read.

