President Buhari commiserates with Egyptian Govt. over attacks on Mosque

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Egypt over the heartless attacks on a mosque in North Sinai that left many dead after prayers on Friday.

Buhari’s condolence message was made in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

The president condemned the dastardly act on innocent worshippers, saying that the incident had further reinforced the position that terrorism had no relationship or respect for any religion, and should be visited with the full wrath of the law.

He reiterated that the workable panacea to such mindless and irresponsible attacks on citizens would be “a global joint action that continually shares intelligence, simulates scenarios and regularly updates on both local and international threats’’.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would receive the souls of the departed and comfort the families of those directly affected.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

