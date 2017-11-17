President Buhari commiserates with Iranians, Iraqis over devastating earthquake

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined world leaders to commiserate with President Hassan Rouhani and the people of the Iran over the devastating earthquake which struck the western province of Kermanshah recently.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, described the disaster and its fallout as “very unfortunate, sad and massive,”

He said, “thoughts and hearts of Nigerians are with the people of Iran at this trying period.”

The Nigerian leader prayed that God would console the grieving families and wished the injured speedy recovery.

President Buhari also expressed similar condolences to the government and people of Iraq over human and material losses suffered in the wake of the earthquake on their border with Iran.

It will be recalled that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, had on Nov. 14, while declaring open the 6th D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Industrial Cooperation with Member Countries in Abuja, on behalf of President Buhari, expressed condolences to the government and people of Iran over the disaster.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

