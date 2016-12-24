President Buhari condemns Berlin Christmas market terror attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest Berlin Christmas market terror attack by a suspected 24-year old Tunisian migrant.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Buhari stated that the incident was a wake-up call for the rest of the world to show sympathy and solidarity toward Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany in the global effort to neutralise and obliterate terrorists’ agenda against humanity.

The Nigerian leader also extolled Merkel’s strong leadership qualities and her compassion toward immigrants from the Middle East and other countries.

Buhari said he appreciated the Chancellor’s support for Nigeria in dealing with its own domestic challenges, including terrorism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Islamic State (ISIS) had since claimed responsibility for the terror truck attack that killed at least 12 persons and wounding many.

NAN reports that the prime suspect of the attack, Anis Amri, was on Thursday night reported killed by the Police in Italy.(NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment