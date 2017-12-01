President Muhammed Buhari has congratulated top artistes, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun otherwise known as Wizkid and David Adedeji Adekele, AKA Davido on their big win at the Music of the Black Origin Awards.

The 22nd MOBO Awards was held few days ago at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom.

DMW boss Davido, who performed at the ceremony, emerged as the winner of the Best African Act award, beating fellow nominees Eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Sarkodie and more.

Our very own starboy, Wizkid, won the Best International Act, beating top artists like Drake, SZA, Cardi B, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more.

President Buhari joined the teeming fans of the artistes in Nigeria and all over the world in celebrating the highly deserved and meritorious recognition.

The President, according to a statement by Femi Adesina, Senior Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, affirmed that both singers have showcased the rich talents in the country, and brought pride to the nation through their many songs and performances, commending their dedication, hard work and charity works.

He also urged other artist to serve as ambassadors of the country.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

